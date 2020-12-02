UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Xilinx worth $172,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,541 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,976 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 134.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.