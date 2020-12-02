UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.10% of Citrix Systems worth $186,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,292,953. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

