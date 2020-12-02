UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.83% of AvalonBay Communities worth $172,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.