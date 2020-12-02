UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of MSA Safety worth $182,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $626,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,857 shares of company stock worth $3,528,525 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

