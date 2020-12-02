UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $157.78 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 677.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.68% of Match Group worth $157,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $520,700,000.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -217.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $143.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.