UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $159.51 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $159,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $59.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

