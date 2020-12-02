UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $162.95 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Skyworks Solutions worth $162,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,919 shares of company stock worth $10,332,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

