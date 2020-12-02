UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $170.38 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of MetLife worth $170,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 2,640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

