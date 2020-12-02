UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $171.22 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.77% of Yum China worth $171,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $100,182,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Yum China by 130.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

