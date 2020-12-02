UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $175.68 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 512.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $175,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,122,000 after acquiring an additional 473,881 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 217,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,135,000 after buying an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

