UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $178.40 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Agilent Technologies worth $178,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $712,318.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

