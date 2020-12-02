UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $180.99 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of Fastenal worth $180,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

