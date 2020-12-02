UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $182.22 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.73% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $182,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

