UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $187.47 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 65,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Uber Technologies worth $187,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 260,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

UBER stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

