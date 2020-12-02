UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $189.49 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Baxter International worth $189,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

