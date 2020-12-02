UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $189.49 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Baxter International worth $189,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Baxter International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 914,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

