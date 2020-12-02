UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $192.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Eaton worth $192,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

