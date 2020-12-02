UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $199.04 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.29% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $199,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $557.28 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.96 and its 200-day moving average is $513.60.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.