UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $199.04 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.29% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $199,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $557.28 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

