UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $205.75 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 942,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $205,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,339,577 shares of company stock worth $570,019,182 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

