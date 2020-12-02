UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $216.84 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Morgan Stanley worth $216,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 43,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after buying an additional 269,224 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of MS stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.