UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of MSA Safety worth $182,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $626,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,857 shares of company stock worth $3,528,525. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.53. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

