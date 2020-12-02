UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062,969 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Exelon worth $181,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,823 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:EXC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.