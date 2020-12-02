UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Agilent Technologies worth $178,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $712,318.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

NYSE:A opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

