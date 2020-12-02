UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Paychex worth $163,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 668,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

