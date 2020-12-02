UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Xcel Energy worth $174,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

