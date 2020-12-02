UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,882 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of The Kroger worth $164,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

