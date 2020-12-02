UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 641,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.02% of LKQ worth $170,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.