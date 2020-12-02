UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Analog Devices worth $191,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

