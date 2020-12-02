UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,330,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Altria Group worth $205,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

