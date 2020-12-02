UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 160,935 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Sempra Energy worth $171,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,251,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

SRE opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.