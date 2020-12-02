UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 185,477 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $180,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

