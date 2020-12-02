UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 246,151 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Franco-Nevada worth $183,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 280.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

