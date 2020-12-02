UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 38,565 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Xilinx worth $172,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

