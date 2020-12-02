UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 46,320 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.77% of Rockwell Automation worth $197,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

ROK stock opened at $246.96 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

