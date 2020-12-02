UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.88% of Bunge worth $184,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 86.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bunge by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 119,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $62.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

