UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of Cerner worth $155,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 698,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of CERN opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

