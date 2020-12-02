UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Realty Income worth $153,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Realty Income by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,761,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 38.3% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.