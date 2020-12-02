UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Splunk worth $204,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.57.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.