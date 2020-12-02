UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Johnson Controls International worth $161,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

