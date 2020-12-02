UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of The Charles Schwab worth $179,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,702 shares of company stock worth $42,355,600 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.