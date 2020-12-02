UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of U.S. Bancorp worth $189,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 50,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,771,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 215,980 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 124.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 408,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

