UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $191,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

