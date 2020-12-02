UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Synopsys worth $149,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 103.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 215,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $9,971,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $203.76.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

