UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,662 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of The Clorox worth $188,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,168.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

The Clorox stock opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.