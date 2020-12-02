UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 128,264 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.72% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $194,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.