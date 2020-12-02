UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 128,264 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $194,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.13.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

