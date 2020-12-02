UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,236 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Emerson Electric worth $157,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

