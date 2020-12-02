UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,843 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of The Hershey worth $151,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $78,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $215,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth $786,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

