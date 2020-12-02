UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 290,618 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of MetLife worth $170,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 804,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

